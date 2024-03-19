AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
World Print 2024-03-19

EU pledges 7.7bn euros for world needs in 2024 including Gaza

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday pledged to spend an initial 7.7 billion euros ($8.39 billion) on humanitarian aid in 2024, less than last year despite soaring needs in Gaza and elsewhere.

“I think this is a solid amount ... but it could be better,” EU humanitarian aid and crisis management chief Janez Lenarcic told the opening of a humanitarian conference in Brussels.

Last year, the bloc pledged 8.4 billion euros.

No reason was given for the decrease.

The UN says a record 300 million people need aid, mostly due to conflicts and climate change, and estimates a funding gap of around $50 billion.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the situation in Gaza was especially dire. “We are no longer on the brink of famine, we are in a state of famine,” he said.

The enclave has been largely sealed off during the five-month war between Israel and Hamas militants.

Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN children’s agency UNICEF, said every third Gazan child was severely malnourished, with more resources needed for aid as well as political pressure to safeguard operations on the ground.

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, said in reaction to the funding pledge that some donors were struggling with economic restraints at a time of rising conflicts.

Red Cross employees had repeatedly come under fire in Gaza, Spoljaric added, calling the situation “beyond despair”.

With regards to a new land route into northern Gaza, used for the time since the end of February last week, Spoljaric said mobility was still very restricted and that reaching people there remained very difficult.

“We need to be able to bring in a lot more food, water medicine ... to prevent starvation and to prevent death because of medical consequences”, she said.

Israel denies obstructing aid into Gaza, blaming aid agencies for delays and accusing Hamas of diverting supplies. Hamas denies this and says Israel uses hunger as a weapon of war.

European Union Josep Borrell Gaza Gaza war Janez Lenarcic

