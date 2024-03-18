Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after infection

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Monday nearly three months after he was admitted for an infection, his office said on Monday.

The 98-year-old former premier went into the National Heart Institute on Jan. 26 due to an unspecified infection and has remained in hospital since for observation.

The nonagenarian, who has a history of heart problems, has been in and out of hospital several times in the last few years.

“Mahathir had been discharged from the National Heart Institute today,” his office said in a short statement. It did not provide further details. Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003.

He returned as premier at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he had once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.