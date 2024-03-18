PM highlights role of educated youth in country’s uplift

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the pivotal role of educated and skilled youth in shaping the future of the nation.

He announced a scholarship scheme aimed at facilitating high achievers to pursue quality education in prestigious global educational institutes.

A student Ikram Ullah from Balochistan studying in the 9th class at Lawrence College Murree called on PM Shehbaz at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Sunday.

Ikramullah, hailing from the flood-affected area of Qila Saifullah, was provided with the opportunity to study at a prominent educational institute under the prime minister’s direction. PM expressed his satisfaction at the progress.

PM Shehbaz recalled his encounter with Ikramullah during a visit to the Khasnoob camp in Qila Saifullah following the 2022 floods. He assured the student of quality education, which he is now receiving at Lawrence College.

Expressing gratitude, Ikramullah thanked the prime minister for his kindness and pledged to serve the country in the future. PM Shehbaz advised him to work hard and focus on his studies, assuring government support for all educational expenses.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the transformation observed in the student since their initial meeting. He cited examples of high achievers from Punjab province who received education in Europe and Scandinavia, returning with confidence and skills.

The prime minister presented gifts to Ikramullah and encouraged him to excel in his studies. He also bid farewell to the student personally from the Prime Minister’s House.