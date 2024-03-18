AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
PM highlights role of educated youth in country’s uplift

NNI Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the pivotal role of educated and skilled youth in shaping the future of the nation.

He announced a scholarship scheme aimed at facilitating high achievers to pursue quality education in prestigious global educational institutes.

A student Ikram Ullah from Balochistan studying in the 9th class at Lawrence College Murree called on PM Shehbaz at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Sunday.

Ikramullah, hailing from the flood-affected area of Qila Saifullah, was provided with the opportunity to study at a prominent educational institute under the prime minister’s direction. PM expressed his satisfaction at the progress.

PM Shehbaz recalled his encounter with Ikramullah during a visit to the Khasnoob camp in Qila Saifullah following the 2022 floods. He assured the student of quality education, which he is now receiving at Lawrence College.

Expressing gratitude, Ikramullah thanked the prime minister for his kindness and pledged to serve the country in the future. PM Shehbaz advised him to work hard and focus on his studies, assuring government support for all educational expenses.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the transformation observed in the student since their initial meeting. He cited examples of high achievers from Punjab province who received education in Europe and Scandinavia, returning with confidence and skills.

The prime minister presented gifts to Ikramullah and encouraged him to excel in his studies. He also bid farewell to the student personally from the Prime Minister’s House.

