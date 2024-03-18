Pesco imposes Rs1.58bn fines during ongoing operations

PESHAWAR: During ongoing drive against power theft, Peshawar Electric Supply Company has removed 49000 directs hooks and imposed fines worth over Rs1.58 billion and

Detail shared here with media by Pesco, on Sunday stated that during the ongoing the crackdown against power thieves, entered its 189th day in various Khyber Pakhtunkhwa circles including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Bannu and Khyber where raids were being conducted against power pilferers and defaulters.

During the operations, carried out by the task forces of PESCO since 7th September, heavy fines were being imposed and scores of power pilferers arrested.

The spokesman said so far above 5000 power pilferers have been arrested red-handed from various circles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

