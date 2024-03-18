AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Gandapur visits Dera Ismail Khan

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday reached Dera Ismail Khan on his first visit after assuming the charge of Chief Ministership of the province.

On his arrival at Dera Ismail Khan, party workers and the general public warmly welcomed him.

Talking to media on this occasion, Gandapur said that being chief minister of the entire province, it is his first responsibility to maintain law and order, ensure development and welfare of the people across the province. “The very first responsibility of incumbent provincial government is to maintaining law and order,” he remarked and said that a viable plan has also been finalized in this regard.

He further said that Sehat Insaf Card suspended for the last one and half years, has been restored. Apart from this, initiatives would be taken to improve service delivery in government hospitals of the province; and very soon, people will have all the facilities in government hospitals and they would not need to go to private hospitals.

