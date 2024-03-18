Insurance claims: FIO sets up ‘Ramazan emergency cell’

KARACHI: The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) has announced significant relief for the public sitting in anticipation of insurance claims during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, stated that a decision has been made to take immediate action on public requests received during the first ten days of Ramadan. He stated that under the supervision of Director General, Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui, a high-level committee has been formed under the banner of Ramadan Emergency Cell in Karachi.

The committee includes provincial advisors from across the country. The public has been instructed to submit their claims for insurance coverage to the Federal Insurance Ombudsman website fio.gov.pk email address [email protected] or toll-free number 1082, so that insurance companies can be bound to pay these amounts before Eid. These requests can also be submitted personally at the regional offices of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Multan.

Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel stated that so far this year, insurance claims totalling Rs. 2.743 billion have been provided to applicants nationwide. He expressed hope that the establishment of Ramadan Emergency cell will prove to be a positive step in addressing the financial difficulties and rising inflation faced by the public.

