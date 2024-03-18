AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-03-18

An anti-Muslim legislation

Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

EDITORIAL: The far-right Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enacted the highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in 2019, which fast-tracks citizenship requests from non-Muslims fleeing “religious persecution” from India’s Muslim-majority neighbours — Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladeshi — but excludes Muslim refugees from those countries.

Along with the setting up a national register of citizens (NRC), an equally controversial move, the CAA was aimed at denying Bangladeshi Muslims living in India’s eastern states of citizenship rights, widely seen as a discriminatory legislation for granting citizenship rights to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Parsees to the exclusion of a particular religious community. It could not be implemented until the necessary rules were notified. The Modi government failed to do that in the face of countrywide protests by opposition parties and protracted sit-ins by civil society groups, leading to clashes with the police that left several people dead and hundreds injured.

Yet on Monday India’s home ministry announced the rules allowing the Modi government to bring the divisive law into effect. Why now? Modi who has made a career out of anti-Muslim hate rhetoric and actions is seeking a third term using his party BJP’s Hindutva agenda. The BJP, of course, has hailed the notification on the social media, calling the home ministry’s decision as a “watershed moment in the history of India.” Predictably, however, opposition parties have strongly criticised the government for notifying the rules just weeks before the elections. Congress Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh questioned its timing, saying: “after seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam.” Notably, those are the two states where majority of Bangladeshi Muslims have settled. Speaking in a similar vein at a news conference, West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee averred, “now that the elections are coming, they have brought this, but it will not benefit anyone”. And in his reaction, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad termed it “a black day for Assam”.

The BJP has chosen to implement the CAA aware that it will draw another round of protests by people who worry about marginalisation of India’s Muslim community. It is a clever, calculated move as it fits in perfectly well with Narendra Modi’s Hindutva narrative. Louder the protests the more they are likely to rile up his support base, increasing his prospects of returning to the prime minister’s office. That makes it all the more important for others to fight for the restoration of Indian democracy’s founding principle of secularism celebrating its pluralism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Narendra Modi NRC anti Muslim legislation

Comments

200 characters

An anti-Muslim legislation

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

Read more stories