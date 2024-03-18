CCPO directs strict action against kite manufacturers

LAHORE: The CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed to take strict action against kite manufacturers and dealers, emphasizing effective measures to break the supply chain of this deadly sport activity. He instructed daily intelligence-based operations against individuals involved in kite manufacturing to stop this activity.

He ordered to seek an explanation of SDPOs and issue show cause notices to SHOs of Gulberg, Ghalib Market, Shadbagh, Harbanspura, Gujjarpura and Ichhra over violations of anti-kite flying act.

While chairing a meeting at his office to address the issue of kite flying he further directed to issue letters of displeasure to concerned supervisory officers in case of any violation of anti-kite flying act. The CCPO stressed the need to sensitize the people against kite flying, stating that the loss of precious lives due to this deadly activity would not be tolerated.

Kamyana stressed the need to crack down on elements involved in the preparation, buying, selling, and usage of metallic strings and kites. He urged scholars, media and civil society to fulfill their social responsibilities in raising awareness for preventing the loss of lives due to kite flying.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, Divisional SPs (Operations), SDPOs and SHOs of Gulberg Circle, Shadbagh and Harbanspura, Gujjarpura, Ghalib Market and Shadbagh.

