Senate elections: PTI finalises names of its candidates from Punjab, KP

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the names of its candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP and Punjab for upcoming Senate elections scheduled on April 2.

PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan approved the names of his party's candidates for Senate tickets on Saturday, the PTI said in a statement. Thereafter, the political party released the final list of candidates from the two provinces for the Upper House polls.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Mirza Afridi, Irfan Saleem and Khurram Zeeshan will be the party's candidates for general seats from KP, while Azhar Mashwani would be the covering candidate of Murad Saeed, the PTI statement said.

Azam Swati and Irshad Hussain are the candidates of the party for technocrat seats, and Ayesha Bano and Rubina Naz will contest for women's seat in the province, the statement added.

In Punjab, Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari are the candidates of the party for the general seats, and Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Col Ijaz Minhas would be the covering candidates, the PTI said.

Moreover, Sanam Javed will contest Senate elections as the partyâ€™s candidate for the women's seat whereas Dr Yasmin Rashid will be a candidate for the technocrat seat in the Senate elections from Punjab, the PTI statement concluded.

