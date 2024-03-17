AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Pakistan

‘Mandate must be honoured’ IK says Gandapur’s meeting with PM won’t ‘break the ice’

Fazal Sher Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday categorically said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not break the ice unless and until the stolen mandate of the party is returned.

Talking to reporters informally at Adiala Jail after hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that ice will not melt as a result of the meeting between the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and prime minister until dacoity over mandate is reversed.

“Gandapur should have not made picture with Shehbaz Sharif till the release of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa fund”, he said. He also feared that now central government will not release Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s funds.

The PTI founder said that political stability is necessary before taking loan from IMF. Political stability will come when people will be given back their stolen mandate. Khan demanded immediate audit of general elections in the country. The country’s economy is deteriorating day by day, he said, adding that strict reforms are mandatory in the country. He further said that the issue of rigging would have been resolved in one hour if we had electronic voting machines.

To a question, he said that we should have made alliance with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and JUI Sherani group.

Earlier, an Accountability Court has recorded the statements of one prosecution witness in the £ 190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, recorded the statements of one prosecution witness financial officer Al Qadir Trust. Both Khan and his wife were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

PTI lawyer Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, Usman Gull as well prosecutor Chaudhry Nasir appeared before the court.

The PTI founder’s lawyer cross-examined one witness during the hearing.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 20.

