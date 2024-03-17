AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Pakistan

SMAP greets new govt

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

KARACHI: Salt Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SMAP) extends a warm welcome to the newly elected government, expressing optimism for positive changes and advancements in various sectors, particularly addressing longstanding issues surrounding salt trade.

Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, Chairman of SMAP, noted that that the salt trade, a vital aspect of Pakistan’s economy, has faced numerous challenges over the years, impeding its smooth operation and impacting various stakeholders involved in the industry.

One significant challenge has been the ban on trade with India, resulting in decreased revenue for salt manufacturers in Pakistan, disrupted trade routes, and decreased overall profitability in the salt trade sector.

Additionally, high taxes on salt materials imported from abroad have further strained salt manufacturers financially, significantly increasing production costs and hindering competitiveness in the global market.

According to Paracha, “The challenges faced by the salt trade industry are multifaceted and require immediate attention and concerted efforts from both the government and industry stakeholders.

By lifting the ban on trade with India and reducing taxes on imported salt materials, the government can play a pivotal role in revitalizing the salt trade sector, fostering economic growth, and creating job opportunities for our people.

SMAP firmly believes that addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts between the government and industry stakeholders. Through constructive dialogue and effective policy implementation, comprehensive solutions can be devised to revitalize the salt trade sector and unlock its full potential.

As an industry leader committed to driving positive change, SMAP stands ready to collaborate with the government in its efforts to address salt trade-related problems effectively. Together, we can create an enabling environment for the sustainable growth and development of the salt trade industry, ultimately contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Pakistan.

