Ravi Bridge expansion project: LDA completed 60pc work, DG told

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed 60 per cent of the Ravi Bridge expansion project.

Currently, asphalt work on package two of the Controlled Access Corridor Band Road is nearing completion as the work on the service road is under process, the authorities told Director General LDA Tahir Farooq in a meeting on Friday.

The DG chaired an important meeting regarding ongoing and proposed development projects of Lahore projects. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain gave a briefing in the meeting. The briefing was about the two new proposed projects of the City Karim Market Underpass and Garhi Shahu Underpass and Flyover.

In the meeting, a briefing was also given on the progress of under-construction sports complexes of LDA. The meeting also reviewed progress of the Ravi Bridge extension project and the Controlled Access Corridor band road project. The installation of piles and piers on both sides of the Ravi Bridge expansion project is going on day and night. A total of 60% of the Ravi Bridge expansion project has been completed.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq directed to complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible. The proposed plan for construction of structure plan roads was also presented in the meeting.

The Chief Engineer TEPA briefed the meeting on the existing and ongoing measures regarding traffic flow at important points in the city. Patch work has been completed on 649 potholes and 66 km road at various places in the city.

Lahore LDA Ravi Bridge expansion project

