Punjab CM to launch air ambulance service in province soon

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that an air ambulance service will be launched soon in the province.

Chairing a meeting of Air Ambulance Project, here on Friday, the CM allowed the use of her helicopter for the emergency shifting of patients. She said the Rescue 1122 service will also be started on the motorway.

Sources claimed that the Punjab government has decided to purchase a helicopter and two planes for launching an air ambulance service in the province. For the purpose, a committee comprising provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazir, Secretary Emergency Services and Secretary Finance will be constituted.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that most of the people in Pakistan lost their lives only because they are not shifted to hospitals on time, hence, it was necessary to shift people to hospitals on time, especially in far-flung areas of the province, in the event of an accident.

She further said that she was pained to see a cardiac patient at Sargodha hospital feeling helpless. She said that the Rescue 1122 service would soon be launched on motorways as well.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance and others attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM, while chairing a meeting regarding reforms in the Board of Revenue (BoR) announced starting overseas property transfer services including a facility of registration, mutation and registration to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

In the meeting, the business plan of the management of state land was presented. The meeting also discussed the issues of the Punjab Land Record Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the CM Maryam Nawaz directed for taking immediate steps for launching services for overseas Pakistanis. She said that timelines in property transfer services for overseas should be ensured.

The CM also called records of lease of government land in Punjab. She advised the authorities for taking steps for establishment of parks and roadside small gyms on government land in all districts of the province.

The meeting was informed that the land facilitation centre will be started in 11 districts by June 30 while the land record of 5798 Mozas will also be online till December 2024. The online land record project will be initially started in 10 districts of Punjab province.

