Alizey Khan wins Diana Legacy Award

ISLAMABAD: Alizey Khan, the daughter-in-law of Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Amjad Saqib, is the first Pakistani woman to have been conferred with the Diana Legacy Award by Prince William.

According to a press release, she is the founder of Ruhil Foundation. She received the award from Prince William at a ceremony held in London.

The Diana Legacy Award takes place every two years and celebrates the achievements of 20 young leaders from across the world, the press release said. Alizey Khan established Ruhil Foundation to combat food insecurity by delivering ration bags and cooked meals to those in need, stated the press release. Over the years she has delivered thousands of meals across the country, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024