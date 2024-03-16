Met Office forecasts warm & dry weather

KARACHI: The city’s weather is scaling up during the holy Ramazan, as the Met Office on Friday forecast dry conditions with rising temperatures.

Maximum temperature is likely to range between 33 and 34 Celsius with 50 percent humidity. Overall, the warm and dry weather may run through the weekend. With Sindh, dry weather is also expected in other parts of the country on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours: Weather in many parts remained dry with lowest temperatures in Leh and Kalam minus 7 Celsius each, Astore minus 2, Gupis minus 1 Skardu and Bagrote zero each.

