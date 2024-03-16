KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 15, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.66 281.25 AED 75.73 76.44
EURO 301.65 304.58 SAR 73.98 74.67
GBP 353.44 356.73 INTERBANK 278.80 279.00
JPY 1.85 1.88
=========================================================================
