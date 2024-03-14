POL products’ prices may be kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The federal government may keep the ex-depot prices of petroleum products unchanged with effect from March 16-31 due to the holy month of Ramazan.

The estimates of oil marketing companies (OMCs) based at current government taxes reveal slight changes in all four petroleum products due to a high premium on petrol and an insignificant hike in fuel prices globally. The price of Brent has been around $81 per bbl globally since March 1, 2024.

The estimates have taken the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) at the rate of Rs7.01 per litre and Rs3.76 per litre on HSD.

The estimated price raise in petrol has been recorded at Rs1.07 per litre due to a higher premium of $12.15 per bbl from the previous fortnight of $10.48 per bbl or $1.6 per bbl increase. The estimated raise of petrol is suggested from the current Rs279.75 to Rs280.82 per litre

Other petroleum products as per estimates are expected to see a slight decrease. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been estimated to go down by 82 paisa from Rs287.33 to Rs286.51 per litre. The premium on HSD is $6.50 per bbl or the same level as the previous fortnight. The price of kerosene oil has also been estimated to be down by 94 paisa from Rs190.01 to Rs189.07 and the rate of light diesel oil (LDO) is also estimated to be down by Rs1.56 per litre from Rs170.27 to Rs168.71 per litre.

