Mar 15, 2024
World

India says US statement on its citizenship law ‘misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted’

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 03:13pm

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday termed the US State Department’s statement on the South Asian nation’s implementation of a contentious, religion-based citizenship law “misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted”.

India rejects China’s objections to Modi’s visit to Himalayan border state

Washington, in a statement earlier this week, had said it was “concerned” about the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act and defined “respect for religious freedom and equal treatment” as fundamental democratic principles.

US State Department India's foreign ministry citizenship law Citizenship Amendment Act South Asian nation’s

