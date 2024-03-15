India says US statement on its citizenship law ‘misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted’

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday termed the US State Department’s statement on the South Asian nation’s implementation of a contentious, religion-based citizenship law “misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted”.
Washington, in a statement earlier this week, had said it was “concerned” about the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act and defined “respect for religious freedom and equal treatment” as fundamental democratic principles.
