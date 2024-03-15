AIRLINK 62.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.95%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
HBL 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUBC 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.14%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.56%)
MLCF 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.1%)
OGDC 124.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.17%)
PAEL 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.5%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.45%)
PRL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
PTC 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.43%)
SEARL 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.36%)
SNGP 63.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.93%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TRG 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.94%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gareth Southgate defends decision to go public on White’s England absence

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 11:49am

Gareth Southgate said he went public about Ben White’s decision to make himself unavailable for England duty this month as he would have no credibility left as a manager if people believed he overlooked the in-form Arsenal defender.

White was not part of the England squad announced on Thursday for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month, despite a string of good performances for Arsenal in recent weeks.

Southgate said the 26-year-old, who has not featured for England since leaving the World Cup camp in November 2022, had asked not to be considered.

“I don’t think it would be right not to state the situation we’re in,” he told reporters.

Palmer sparkles to boost Pochettino and leave Guardiola with regrets

“We’ve explained to Arsenal we were going to do that. And if you make a decision like that, you do have to stand by it.” Southgate said that while he does not have huge credibility “there would be none if I didn’t pick him on form”.

England will host Brazil on March 23 and Belgium three days later at Wembley Stadium.

England Gareth Southgate Wembley Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Gareth Southgate defends decision to go public on White’s England absence

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Economic indicators, other related matters: IMF team takes stock

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Oil prices set to end week about 4% higher

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

Abdul Qayoom appointed CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

Read more stories