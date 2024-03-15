AIRLINK 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.9%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.97%)
OGDC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.07%)
PAEL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
PPL 112.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.73%)
PRL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
PTC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.06%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.99%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.17%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
TRG 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.91%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three dead after ‘likely’ tornado rips through Indiana town, NBC says

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:29am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

At least three people were killed in possible tornadoes in the US state of Indiana on Thursday, according to media reports, as violent storms ripped through the region, including neighboring Ohio.

The three deaths occurred a trailer home park in Winchester, Indiana, about 70 miles (113 km) northeast of the state capital, Indianapolis, NBC News reported, citing state police.

The Indiana State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment or additional information.

Tornado in eastern China kills 10, hundreds relocated

The National Weather Service said that it could not confirm that a tornado touched down in Winchester, but that it was “likely” judging by the damage and images taken by people on the ground.

The storms were part of a night of violent weather that stretched from northeast Texas to Ohio. Several small towns near Winchester also suffered heavy damage from suspected tornadoes.

National Weather Service Tornado US state of Indiana

Comments

200 characters

Three dead after ‘likely’ tornado rips through Indiana town, NBC says

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories