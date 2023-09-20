BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.45%)
BIPL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.78%)
HUBC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.99%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
PPL 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.86%)
PRL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.49%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,586 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 16,295 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tornado in eastern China kills 10, hundreds relocated

AFP Published September 20, 2023 Updated September 20, 2023 01:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: A tornado in eastern China killed 10 people and seriously injured several others, state media said Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events to strike the country.

“Yesterday afternoon, a strong tornado occurred in Suqian, Jiangsu Province… causing casualties and property loss in certain areas,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

The tornado affected more than 5,500 people, with 137 houses collapsing, according to “preliminary statistics” cited in the report.

More than 400 people have been temporarily relocated because of the twister, state media said.

Video footage shared on social media by the state-run People’s Daily showed high winds whipping debris around above residential buildings, as well as a street strewn with fallen signs and other objects.

China saw record-breaking downpours and weeks of historic heat this summer, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.

Whole villages in Jiangsu were levelled and at least 98 people were killed in 2016 after the region was hit by a storm with hurricane-force winds and the worst tornado in half a century.

China Tornado tornado killed five

Comments

1000 characters

Tornado in eastern China kills 10, hundreds relocated

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

PPL’s profit jumps whopping 79% in FY23

Canada’s concerned Sikh community urges Ottawa to get tough with India

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

Read more stories