AIRLINK 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
FCCL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUBC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
MLCF 36.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.91%)
OGDC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.07%)
PAEL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PPL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.66%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
SEARL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TRG 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Gold’s three-week winning streak under pressure amid US inflation heat

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:19am

Gold prices were on track on Friday to snap a three-week winning streak as surprisingly hot US inflation readings prompted traders to re-think on how swiftly and deeply the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,163.92 per ounce, as of 0338 GMT, but on track to post a weekly fall of more than 0.6%, its first since mid-February.

US gold futures were steady at $2,168.00.

“It’s hard to ignore the upside surprise from inflation now … I don’t see any fresh catalysts to propel gold above a major resistance of $2,200 in the short term,” said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

US producer prices increased more than expected in February. A reading on consumer inflation earlier this week also showed some stickiness in inflation.

Higher inflation adds pressure on the US Fed to keep interest rates elevated, weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold, and increasing appeal for bonds, raising the dollar.

Gold moves up slightly

10-year Treasury yields rose nearly 20 bps to 4.2824% this week so far, and the dollar index gained more than 0.7% this week so far, on pace for its largest weekly gain since mid-January.

A firmer US dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Other data showed US retail sales rebounded last month, but were below analyst estimates, while fewer people sought unemployment claims.

Traders have pared back the chances of a rate cut at the US Fed’s June meeting to 61%, from about 75% last Friday, according to LSEG’s rate probability app.

For 2024, market sees about three rate cuts, down from between three to four last Friday.

Spot platinum fell 0.4% to $927.35 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.2% to $1,066.86, while silver was up 0.6% at $24.97.

All three metals were poised to clock a weekly gain.

