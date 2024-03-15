Gold moves up slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday inched up on the local market but stood its ground, traders said.

The yellow metal was traded for Rs228550 per tola and Rs195945 per 10 grams, slightly up by Rs250 and Rs215, respectively.

The global market closed bullion deals at $2188 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium by the local market for trading.

Silver prices remained the same at Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams, with world value at $25.01 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024