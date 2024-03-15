Three-day ‘SAARC Bazaar’ concludes

LAHORE: Lahore hosted three-day “SAARC Bazaar” and SAARC conference titled “Invest in South Asian Women: A Path towards Regional Progress”, aimed to empower South Asia’s SME sector, especially its female entrepreneurs, and promote cooperation, innovation, and economic progress.

Jointly inaugurated by Anjum Nisar, Vice President, SCCI (Pakistan Chapter), Shafquat Haider, vice President, SCCI (Bangladesh Chapter), Kashif Anwer, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Member Parliament, PML-N.

The fair lasted for three days at the Expo Centre, Lahore. About 100 enterprising including women entrepreneurs joined to showcase their diverse array of products and their entrepreneurial success stories.

Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Pakistan, visited the exhibition. During his visit, he engaged with media representatives and highlighted the significance of such platforms for the empowerment of women and small-scale industries.

He emphasized the need for exploring possibilities of connectivity at the government level and finding solutions to unify all exhibitors from South Asian countries onto a single platform.

Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan also visited the exhibition.

