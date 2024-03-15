AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
CM vows to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: No poor person will be deprived of his right to free medical treatment, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said.

While chairing a special meeting on the re-launching of health insurance scheme in Punjab, she said: ”We want to provide the best medical facilities to common man, health card is a project of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). We want to re-launch it in a sustainable manner.”

She directed the authorities concerned to form a working group to make health card more effective, and present a workable plan in this regard within 3 months.

Moreover, chairing another meeting, the CM set a six months deadline for the construction and repair of the Big and connecting roads of Punjab.

On the direction of CM, Provincial Minister Sohaib Bharath and Secretary C&W visited and inspected the roads. The CM directed to launch the construction project of five express ways in collaboration with the public private partnership soon.

It was informed during the meeting that construction of 10 highly dilapidated and dangerous condition bridges has been launched.

On the direction of CM, the bridges have been closed and construction and as well as repair has been launched.

The CM directed that quality should be ensured in the construction, repair and rehabilitation project of roads at any cost.

The CM was informed during the briefing that 811 roads will be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated across Punjab. For the first time in the history of Punjab, 16558km construction and repair of roads will be undertaken simultaneously.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for C&W Sohaib Ahmed Bharath, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

