PTI demands CEC’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: After losing another National Assembly seat – NA-81 – to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday alleged that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has been told to “steal” 20 more seats for the ruling coalition.

Talking to journalists, he alleged that the CEC failed to hold free and fair elections and he should tender his resignation immediately. “The ballot papers were sold for Rs80 to 90 million,” he claimed.

In return for his services, the ruling alliance is all set to appoint Raja as Pakistan’s ambassador to Canada, he further claimed. Firing a fresh salvo at the ruling alliance, Omar said: “People sitting on the treasury benches are beneficiary of Form 47s.”

