Musadiq announces probe into coal procurement by power plant

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum and Power, Dr Musadiq Masood Malik on Thursday announced an investigation into coal procurement by one of the coal power plants in light of letter written by his predecessor, Muhammad Ali.

The newly appointed Minister was responding to a question during a press conference.

On March 1, 2024, former caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali wrote a letter to Secretary Power Division, asking him to probe the allegations of procurement of imported coal at higher rates.

The power company has however refuted any insinuation that HSR deviated from the stringent adherence to local laws and regulations in Pakistan.

“Since our establishment, we have consistently operated within the legal framework stipulated by NEPRA and the Ministry of Energy, with unwavering dedication to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani electricity consumers,” said the company in a letter to Power Division, copies of which have also been sent to the Prime Minister.

The coal power plant maintains that the origins of these baseless allegations lie with disgruntled unsuccessful suppliers who, motivated by their failure to secure bids, have resorted to spreading unfounded rumours to disrupt the market.

“We have identified these individuals and stand ready to address their grievances by legal means. Our past interactions with them attest to their prior acceptance of our bidding processes and communication standards,” the company further wrote.

The power company also claimed that it operates within the highest standards of integrity and ethics. It has never sought personal gain from coal procurement, nor colluded with individual suppliers for any ulterior motives.

“Our procurement procedures consistently adhere to NEPRA guidelines and are endorsed by CPPA-G, the purchaser of electricity. To dispel the persistent doubts, misconceptions and vilification that someone has repeatedly expressed over the years regarding imported coal-fired power plants under CPEC, we strongly urge the relevant authorities of the Government of Pakistan to formally take over the coal procurement process,” said CEO of the company.

The newly appointed Minister for Petroleum and Power stated that he would investigate the allegations against the power company definitely and will update media accordingly.

