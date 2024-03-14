PSL 2024 qualifier: Usama, Yasir put Multan Sultans in fourth consecutive final

Usama Mir and Yasir Khan starred for Multan Sultans as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets, booking their berth for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Thursday night.

After restricting Zalmi to mere 146/7, Sultans chased it down with nine balls and seven wickets to spare. The emphatic win saw the Sultans qualify for the fourth PSL finals in a row.

It looked all easy for Multan at first, as they finished the powerplay at 45 without losing a wicket. Mohammad Rizwan, who looked off-colour tonight, was the first wicket to fall for Multan Sultans. He departed for 21-ball 15, leaving his side 61/1 in the 8th over.

Yasir Khan, who has now become an integral part of Multan’s top-order, scored the maiden fifty of his career, scoring 54 off 37 deliveries with seven fours and one six. He was also the top-scorer of the night.

After Yasir Khan and Johnson Charles' (11 off 17) departure, Usman Khan (36) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22) made sure there were no further hiccups, as they finished the game in the 19th over.

For Peshawar, Luke Wood, Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamal took one wicket apiece.

Earlier, batting first on a slow, tricky wicket of National Bank Stadium, Peshawar lost Saim Ayub (1) in the first over. He was caught at deep backward square while trying to hook David Willey.

The next batter, Mohammad Haris, built a 47-run stand with Babar Azam, before getting caught behind for 22 off Mohammad Ali, leaving Peshawar 57/2.

The next wicket of Haseebullah (3) fell quickly while trying to cut Usama Mir. Babar was involved in another 44-run partnership, this time with Tom-Kohler Kadmore before being bowled by Chris Jordan for his 46.

His wicket opened the floodgates as the next three wickets fell for just 32 runs.

Peshawar could have been restricted for much less but Paul Walter and Luke Wood scored 14, and 17 respectively at the end to take their side to 146/7 in given 20 overs.

Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for Multan Sultans. He picked up 2 wickets for just 16 runs, becoming the top wicket-taker of the season with 23 wickets.

Fans will be in for a treat with a much-anticipated Eliminator 1 between Quetta Gladiators face Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium, on Friday. The match will start at 7 pm.

