AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dutch company acquires Pakistani microfinance bank, CCP approves acquisition

Bilal Hussain Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 07:36pm

Dutch-based holding company MNT–Halan Pak B.V. has successfully acquired Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited, a major player in Pakistan’s microfinance banking sector.

The acquisition, authorised by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), marks a significant development in the country’s financial landscape.

MNT–Halan Pak B.V., operating in Pakistan through its subsidiaries Halan Wallet (Private) Limited and Halan Finance Limited, purchased the entire shareholding of Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited from Advans S.A SICAR, a Luxembourg-based financial services company.

  The CCP, after a thorough review of the merger application, concluded that there are no overlaps between the merging parties, ensuring that market conditions will remain unchanged post-acquisition.  

In a statement to the media, a CCP spokesperson highlighted the importance of the acquisition for Pakistan’s microfinance banking sector, emphasising its crucial role in the country’s financial inclusion agenda.  

According to the World Bank, the sector currently serves 76% of all borrowers in the financial sector and accounts for approximately a third of all outstanding agriculture advances in the country.

The approval of this acquisition is expected to bring in new technologies, innovative products, and improved services to the microfinance banking sector in Pakistan, benefiting both the industry and consumers.

Foreign investment in this sector is seen as a positive step towards enhancing financial services and expanding access to financial resources for underserved communities.

CCP

Comments

200 characters

Dutch company acquires Pakistani microfinance bank, CCP approves acquisition

2nd review under IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement: discussions on structural reforms, energy sector held

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read more stories