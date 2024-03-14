Dutch company acquires Pakistani microfinance bank, CCP approves acquisition

Dutch-based holding company MNT–Halan Pak B.V. has successfully acquired Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited, a major player in Pakistan’s microfinance banking sector.

The acquisition, authorised by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), marks a significant development in the country’s financial landscape.

MNT–Halan Pak B.V., operating in Pakistan through its subsidiaries Halan Wallet (Private) Limited and Halan Finance Limited, purchased the entire shareholding of Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited from Advans S.A SICAR, a Luxembourg-based financial services company.

The CCP, after a thorough review of the merger application, concluded that there are no overlaps between the merging parties, ensuring that market conditions will remain unchanged post-acquisition.

In a statement to the media, a CCP spokesperson highlighted the importance of the acquisition for Pakistan’s microfinance banking sector, emphasising its crucial role in the country’s financial inclusion agenda.

According to the World Bank, the sector currently serves 76% of all borrowers in the financial sector and accounts for approximately a third of all outstanding agriculture advances in the country.

The approval of this acquisition is expected to bring in new technologies, innovative products, and improved services to the microfinance banking sector in Pakistan, benefiting both the industry and consumers.

Foreign investment in this sector is seen as a positive step towards enhancing financial services and expanding access to financial resources for underserved communities.