Casper Ruud Ruud rallies past Gael Monfils, into Indian Wells quarters

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 11:10am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

No. 9 seed Casper Ruud of Norway dropped the first set against unseeded Frenchman Gael Monfils, but rebounded to win 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 and reach his first BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal on Wednesday at Indian Wells, Calif.

In a two-hour, 27-minute match that produced a number of long rallies, Ruud prevailed despite producing only three aces to Monfils’ 14.

Ruud saved three of four break points, while Monfils saved five of six.

Ruud’s lone break of the match came in the third game of the deciding set as he improved to 4-0 in deciding sets this season.

“I think last year it was the other way around. I lost many close matches and a lot of three-setters didn’t go my way,” said Ruud, who is ranked No. 8 in the world.

“This year, the goal has been to get a good start in three-setters. When you’re kind of on a roll in three-setters, it’s easier to keep it going. In the back of your mind, ‘Last week, I won three three-setters, so why not do it again?’ “

After a tough opening set, Ruud altered his approach and went to the net often to cut off angles, which led to him winning 25 of 30 net points for the match.

Holger Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev showdown at Indian Wells

“I felt physically good and ready,” Rud said. “Really tough second set, it fortunately went my way. I saved a few break points there and was clutch enough in the tiebreak.”

Next up for Ruud will be No. 17 seed Tommy Paul of the United States, who cruised over lucky loser Luca Nardi of Italy 6-4, 6-3 with aggressive baseline play. “It was a cool matchup today,” said Paul, who won 18 of 24 net points in the 1-hour, 20-minute match.

“He played really well and we pushed each other early in the first set and then I started getting really comfortable coming to the net.”

In other action, No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia dispatched No.

13 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-4 thanks in large part to a dominant first serve.

In the one-hour, 16-minute match, Medvedev won 26 of 31 points on his first serve and earned his first break in the fifth game of the opening set. Dimitrov had more winners (13 to seven) but committed 14 unforced errors and couldn’t recover.

Medvedev will face No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark in the quarterfinals. Rune rallied to defeat 12th-seeded American Taylor Fritz 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the final match of the night on Wednesday.

