AIRLINK 62.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.85%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.73%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.34%)
DGKC 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.35%)
FCCL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.38%)
FFBL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HBL 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
HUBC 115.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.32%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 124.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.35%)
PAEL 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.25%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.04%)
PPL 110.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.6%)
PRL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.33%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.59%)
SEARL 52.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.24%)
SNGP 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.88%)
SSGC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.8%)
TPLP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 69.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.86%)
UNITY 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,662 Increased By 66.5 (1.01%)
BR30 22,516 Increased By 402.8 (1.82%)
KSE100 64,525 Increased By 476.9 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,542 Increased By 78.5 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Holger Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev showdown at Indian Wells

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 10:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Holger Rune rallied from a set down and saved a match point to defeat former champion Taylor Fritz 2-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals where he will meet fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Rune surrendered the opening set in 32 minutes and looked down for the count when 2022 winner Fritz went up 5-4 and 40-30 in the next, but the seventh-seeded Dane produced a vital hold before forcing a tiebreak.

The 20-year-old stepped up a gear to level the contest at one set all and broke his American opponent for the first time with some blistering shotmaking for a 3-1 lead in the decider.

With Fritz wilting in the California desert, Rune completed the comeback by closing out the match on serve, finishing with a fiery forehand winner.

“It was crazy. I really just stayed in the moment and kept fighting, trying to play better point to point and I managed to raise my level quite amazingly at the end of the second set, which meant everything for the match,” Rune said.

Medvedev says ready to play as neutral athlete at Paris Olympics

“He was controlling it in the first set and for a long time in the second as well, so I’m just happy I could keep fighting. I kept believing I was going to find my rhythm at some point. It was on the edge but I managed to find it, which was nice.”

Up next for Rune is last year’s runner-up Medvedev, who outclassed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-4 with a near-flawless display to stay on course for his first title of the year.

Earlier, Casper Ruud ended Frenchman Gael Monfils’s run with a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-4 victory and will take on Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals after the American brought lucky loser Luca Nardi back down to Earth with a straight-sets win.

After struggling to put winners past the athletic Monfils in the first set the Norwegian ninth seed became more aggressive in a tight second and rolled through the tiebreak.

Ruud finally broke his 37-year-old opponent for a 3-1 lead in the deciding set and cruised to the finish. “I felt physically good and ready,” Ruud said.

“Really tough second set, it fortunately went my way. I saved a few break points there and was clutch enough in the tiebreak.”

A nice moment came when Monfils walked to the service line trailing 3-5 in the third and the crowd rose to their feet to cheer on the fan favourite, who smiled and waved his racket in appreciation before holding serve.

After pulling off a stunning win over his idol Novak Djokovic on Monday, 20-year-old Italian Nardi was served a dose of reality by Paul, who hit five aces and never dropped serve en route to a 6-4 6-3 win.

Daniil Medvedev

Comments

200 characters

Holger Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev showdown at Indian Wells

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Voting begins for 6 vacant Senate seats

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Oil prices underpinned by US inventory data, attacks on Russian refineries

China to help Pakistan overcome debt challenge: CG

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Read more stories