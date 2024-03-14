AIRLINK 61.76 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.95%)
BOP 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.3%)
DFML 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3%)
DGKC 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.02%)
FCCL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.54%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 113.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 115.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.86%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.31%)
PAEL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.16%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.04%)
PPL 110.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.6%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.25%)
PTC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.44%)
SEARL 52.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.11%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.1%)
SSGC 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.8%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.28 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.73%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,655 Increased By 60.3 (0.91%)
BR30 22,486 Increased By 372.4 (1.68%)
KSE100 64,474 Increased By 425.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,527 Increased By 63 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Delta Air to resume flights to Israel starting June 7

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 11:07am

Delta Air Lines said late on Wednesday it will resume flights to Israel starting June 7, becoming the second major US carrier to do so following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

Delta said it will begin daily flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv on an Airbus A330-900neo following an extensive security risk assessment by the airline.

United Airlines resumed flights to Israel earlier this month from Newark but does not plan to restart flights from other US cities until at least this fall.

Delta said it will offer about 2,000 seats weekly from New York to Israel and “continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners.”

United, American Airlines and Delta all suspended US service to Israel in October following the Hamas attack.

Restarting US carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel, after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Before Oct. 7, United had four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington and Chicago.

The airline said the flights where service has not yet resumed “will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall.”

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean and Air France are among other airlines that have restarted flights to Tel Aviv. American Airlines has halted flights through Oct. 28.

Qatar says Israel, Hamas ‘not near a deal’ on Gaza truce

Last October, more than 30 US lawmakers urged the airlines to resume flights to Israel “as soon as possible.”

Delta Air Lines MENA Washington Tel Aviv Hamas Israel Hamas war New York JFK

Comments

200 characters

Delta Air to resume flights to Israel starting June 7

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Voting begins for 6 vacant Senate seats

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Oil prices underpinned by US inventory data, attacks on Russian refineries

China to help Pakistan overcome debt challenge: CG

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Read more stories