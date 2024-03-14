AIRLINK 62.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.77%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.38%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.07%)
DGKC 67.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.4%)
FCCL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.38%)
FFBL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HBL 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
HUBC 115.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.27%)
KOSM 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.79%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 124.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.5%)
PAEL 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.25%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.04%)
PPL 110.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.62%)
PRL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.33%)
PTC 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.52%)
SEARL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.55%)
SNGP 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.88%)
SSGC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.18%)
TPLP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 69.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.84%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,662 Increased By 66.5 (1.01%)
BR30 22,516 Increased By 402.8 (1.82%)
KSE100 64,525 Increased By 476.9 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,542 Increased By 78.5 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan inches lower, markets await US data and PBOC rate decision

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 11:04am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan inched lower against the dollar on Thursday, with investors anxiously awaiting fresh US economic data for guidance on the monetary policy trajectory in the world’s largest economy and an interest rate decision in China.

Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected US consumer price index (CPI) reignited concerns that inflation could remain sticky, and traders said they will need more evidence from data including US retail sales, the producer prices index (PPI) report and jobless claims due later on Thursday to gauge the policy stance.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0974 per dollar, 44 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0930.

The central bank continued its months-long practice of setting the rate at levels firmer than market projections, widely viewed by traders as an attempt to keep the currency stable.

Thursday’s midpoint was 901 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.1875.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1889 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1926 at midday, 56 pips weaker than the previous late session close. And the midday level was not far from the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar level.

China’s yuan rises to 1-1/2 month high on dovish Fed bets

Currency traders said while the dollar’s movements and the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook remained the key factors in deciding the yuan’s value, some correction in the dollar index earlier this week had attracted corporate buying interests.

“USD/CNH is likely to remain quite steady near term around the 7.18-7.23 levels as markets continue to assess the performance of China’s economy and the timing of a Fed easing in addition to US-China tensions,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

With the Fed widely expected to hold rates steady at its meeting next week, attention will be on the US central bank’s updated economic projections.

On Friday, market attention will be on China’s policy rate decision, when the central bank is expected to roll over 481 billion yuan ($66.88 billion) worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

“We expect more monetary policy easing in China to support growth,” economists at Barclays said in a note.

“We expect a 10-basis-point cut in the policy rate in both Q2 and Q3, and look for a 25-50bp cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in Q2 and another 25-50bp RRR cut in Q3.”

PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said last week the bank would keep the yuan basically stable and sent a dovish message to the market by saying China had “rich monetary policy tools at its disposal.”

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 102.852 from the previous close of 102.789, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1988 per dollar.

China's yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan inches lower, markets await US data and PBOC rate decision

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Voting begins for 6 vacant Senate seats

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Oil prices underpinned by US inventory data, attacks on Russian refineries

China to help Pakistan overcome debt challenge: CG

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Read more stories