SSGC unveils state of the art gas metering & calibration facility

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC’s) cutting-edge Gas Metering and Calibration Facility (GM&CF) was inaugurated by Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC at a ceremony held at the facility located at the Company’s Karachi Terminal (KT). The facility was earlier known as the Meter Repair Shop.

Saeed Rizvi, DMD (Operations), Madni Arafat, GM / Incharge – HSE and Shamail Haider, DGM HSE joined the MD in taking a guided tour of the facility, that over the years has transformed into a high precision unit, equipped with state-of-the-art INOTECH-ITF-3000-1-A and ACTARIS UT-2500 provers, ITRON UT G-400 calibration setup, Honeywell SNAP Model III/MMX, and Honeywell DTM325 for meeting various gas meter calibration needs, while complying with international standards and OGRA regulations. Arshad Ahmed Qazi, CE / Incharge, Gas Metering and Calibration Facility took the management on a detailed guided tour of the unit.

The GM&CF has a capacity to prove or calibrate more than 400,000 domestic meters annually. It has an enhanced annual capability to refurbish 5,000 commercial and 1,000 industrial meters and has an established EVC refurbishment setup with a turnover of 700 units per year. The state-of-the-art facility has facilitated the pioneering Town Border Stations’ (TBS) up-gradation and automation project in Karachi by promptly providing on demand Turbine Meters.

