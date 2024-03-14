No compromise on peace, security: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Minister for Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs of Sindh, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has affirmed that peace and security will not be compromised under any circumstances.

“My foremost priority is to establish peace and maintain law and order throughout the province, from Karachi to Kashmore. Those involved in street crimes in Karachi will face strict repercussions, especially those who resort to violence over trivial matters.” Qualified and reputable police officers will be appointed, and with the cooperation of the public, we will ensure peace and maintain control over the prevailing situation across the province, including Karachi.

He said while addressing the media at Sindh assembly in Karachi on Wednesday “We anticipate a significant change in this regard, and I am thankful to those who have entrusted me with their confidence. I will strive to fulfill the expectations placed in my leadership”.

Prior to this, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, the Minister for Home and Law of Sindh, held an introductory meeting with officers in the Department of Home government of Sindh. The Secretary of Home Affairs, IG Sindh Police, and other officials were present. Additionally, he chaired a meeting on law and order, where detailed briefings were provided by the Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs of Sindh, Secretary Law and IG Sindh Police regarding the current situation.

“After taking the oath as the Home Minister of Sindh, my top priority has been to restore peace and ensure law and order. We aim to implement proactive policing and enhance security measures to curb the rising street crime in Karachi, given its status as a major city.”

Efforts will be made to address social crimes occurring in urban areas. Stringent actions will be taken against those involved in street crimes, regardless of their influence. We will also prioritize other districts of Sindh, especially Kashmore, Ghotki, and Shikarpur, to establish peace and security. Cooperation from the residents of these areas is crucial to achieving this goal.

“I and the IG Sindh will visit Larkana and Sukkur twice a week, establishing a camp office there to address local concerns.

Considering the need, paramilitary forces may be deployed to assist the police in certain areas. We are committed to taking necessary measures to combat criminals and bring about significant change.”

In response to inquiries, amendments in prosecution are deemed necessary, and consultations with legal experts will be pursued to address this matter.

