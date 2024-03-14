KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 13, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.57 281.22 AED 75.70 76.43
EURO 302.95 305.95 SAR 73.94 74.65
GBP 354.82 358.24 INTERBANK 278.80 279.10
JPY 1.85 1.88
=========================================================================
