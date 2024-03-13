AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shell to cut about 20% of jobs in deals team: Bloomberg News

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 03:46pm

Oil major Shell is planning to cut at least 20% of jobs in its deals team, in an effort to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Staff in the division, which has several hundred employees handling mergers and acquisitions for Shell, were told that there would be a significant reduction in headcount, with further details to be communicated in April, the report said.

“Shell aims to create more value with less emissions by focusing on performance, discipline and simplification across the business,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Achieving those reductions will require portfolio high grading, new efficiencies and a leaner overall organisation.”

Shell Pakistan announces financial results for 2023

Shell CEO Wael Sawan, who took the helm in January last year, has vowed to revamp the company’s strategy to focus on higher-margin projects, steady oil output and grow natural gas production.

The company had said in October it would let go around 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business as part of the CEO’s drive to boost profits.

Shell jobs

Comments

200 characters

Shell to cut about 20% of jobs in deals team: Bloomberg News

Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

Another day of pressure: KSE-100 falls near 64,000 as market divided over monetary policy announcement

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Misprinted banknotes: SBP says internal controls being ‘further strengthened’

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Outside hospital: Israeli forces kill another two Palestinians in West Bank

Oil rises on signs of strong demand and rate cut hopes

Read more stories