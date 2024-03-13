AIRLINK 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.52%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
FFBL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.24%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HBL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.09%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
PIAA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.41%)
PPL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.33%)
PRL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.37%)
PTC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
SEARL 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.49%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.36%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
TRG 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.85%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,611 Decreased By -81 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,206 Decreased By -368.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France’s Macron, Poland’s Tusk to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 01:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday in Berlin, German government and European diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The meeting will be the first at head level with Tusk as part of the “Weimar Triangle” platform of political cooperation between Germany, France and Poland created in 1991.

The Politico news website first reported on the meeting.

Scholz and Macron will speak to each other first before being joined by Tusk, following considerable tensions between the French and German leaders over issues such as Ukraine policy, most recently stirred by Macron not ruling out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine.

Macron set for postponed Ukraine trip ‘in coming weeks’: presidency

Following the formation of the new government in Poland, there has so far only been one meeting in the Weimar Triangle at foreign minister level.

However, all three EU governments had emphasised that they wanted to intensify relations again.

Emmanuel Macron Prime Minister Donald Tusk EU governments

Comments

200 characters

France’s Macron, Poland’s Tusk to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Oil higher on strong US demand, Fed policy in focus

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Read more stories