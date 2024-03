SINGAPORE: Kuwait raised the official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to Asia in April by 30 cents from the previous month to 55 cents a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The producer also raised the February Kuwait super light crude (KSLC) OSP to 90 cents a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 20 cents higher than the previous month.