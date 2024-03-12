AIRLINK 61.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-6.28%)
Mar 12, 2024
First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus port in pilot project

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 01:06pm
The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO, departs with humanitarian aid for Gaza from the port of Larnaca, Cyprus, March 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters
The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO, departs with humanitarian aid for Gaza from the port of Larnaca, Cyprus, March 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters

LARNACA: A ship taking almost 200 tons of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus early on Tuesday in a pilot project to open a new sea route for aid to a population on the brink of famine.

The charity ship Open Arms was seen sailing out of Larnaca port in Cyprus, towing a barge containing flour, rice and protein.

The journey to Gaza takes about 15 hours but a heavy tow barge could make the trip considerably longer, possibly up to 2 days. Cyprus is just over 200 miles (322 km) north-west of Gaza.

Houthi missiles fired at ship in Red Sea, US military says

The mission, mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates, is being organised by US based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), while Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms is supplying the ship.

“Our goal is to establish a maritime highway of boats and barges stocked with millions of meals continuously headed towards Gaza,” said WCK founder Jose Andres and chief executive officer Erin Gore in a statement.

WCK says it has a further 500 tons of aid in Cyprus ready for dispatch.

Military aircraft from 5 countries drop aid over Gaza

The charities intend to take aid directly to Gaza, which has been sealed off from the outside world since Israel began its offensive in response to an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

With the lack of port infrastructure, WCK has said it was creating a landing jetty in Gaza with material from destroyed buildings and rubble.

It is a separate initiative from that announced by the US last week, which plans to build a temporary pier in the enclave to facilitate aid deliveries by sea.

Tuesday’s mission, if successful, would effectively signal the first easing of an Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave.

Gazans break fast without ‘joy of Ramazan’ as Israel aggression continues

With the humanitarian crisis in Gaza becoming increasingly desperate, international players are scrambling to find alternative routes to supply aid.

Cyprus said its maritime corridor offers a fast-track workaround to getting aid delivered where needed.

US proposal to build aid port off Gaza ‘cynical’: UN expert

Cargoes are to undergo security inspections in Cyprus by a team including personnel from Israel, eliminating the need for screenings at its final offloading point to remove potential hold-ups in aid deliveries.

