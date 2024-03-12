AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Mar 12, 2024
Pakistan

People feed predatory birds despite crackdown on practice

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

LAHORE: Shabnam, a young woman in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, sells small packets of scrap meat to passersby to feed predatory birds, despite a recent crackdown on the practice which many people do as an offering to ward off adversity.

The tradition of tossing offerings off a bridge - which are swooped up by hawks and kites - has long provided a source of livelihood for hundreds of roadside vendors in bustling Pakistani cities such as Lahore and Karachi.

The practice has long been banned but continues in Lahore and other parts of the country of 240 million.

Shabnam, who only gave her first name, told Reuters she has been selling the packets for a year to support her younger siblings. She sells each packet for 20 Pakistani rupees ($0.07), and makes around 500 rupees a day. She keeps 40% and gives the rest to a man who has hired her as a vendor. Dil Muhammad says, for 10 years, he has employed at least six girls as vendors along a small section of a bridge in Lahore. He says he buys the meat, which consists of waste scraps, from local markets and distributes it amongst his hires.

Amir, a rickshaw driver, says he regularly buys packets to “keep his life safe” as he is on the road all day and fears getting into accidents in Lahore’s heavy traffic. He tosses the meat off the bridge and watches birds swoop down to catch it before it hits the water below. Wildlife officials say the constant feeding of predatory birds has made them more aggressive towards humans and their increasing number has also adversely affected the population of other bird species on whom they prey.

