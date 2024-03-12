CM Punjab accords approval to two major transport projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has accorded in-principle approval for the implementation of two major transport projects in Punjab, including 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly urban buses.

She has also directed the preparation of a school bus project for girl students in every tehsil of Punjab, with a directive to reduce the advance amount for students.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the CM reviewed the progress of the transport projects aimed at enhancing citizens’ convenience. She emphasized the government’s responsibility to alleviate people’s hardships, particularly economic challenges, which the government is committed to addressing.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the first phase of the project will introduce diesel hybrid regenerated buses in cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur. The bike project is set to launch on May 9, with deliveries beginning the same month.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a plan to provide 657 buses for improved transportation facilities in major cities and directed the transport minister to oversee the project’s execution.

Moreover, the CM has instructed to reduce housing installments for low-income individuals and set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts. She has also ordered measures to lower the overall cost of housing.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the 100,000 houses project, the CM emphasized her commitment to ensuring no citizen in Punjab remains homeless. She stated that every citizen should have their own house, aligning with the government’s manifesto of providing affordable housing for all.

During the meeting, the Secretary Housing highlighted issues related to the scheme for low-income individuals. A delegation from the Pakistan Broadcasting Association met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The delegation included Mian Amir Mehmood, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Ali Lakhani, and Naz Afrin Sehgal. The delegation congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming office and hailed her as Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the relationship between the Punjab government and electronic media was discussed. Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the delegation of considering their suggestions. The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, and Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed.

