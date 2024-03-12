AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Mar 12, 2024

Renewal process of LCCI membership well on the way

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:27am

LAHORE: The renewal process of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry membership is well on the way and a large number of members have got their membership renewed as the last date for renewal is March 31st, 2024.

Keeping in view the cybercrimes and mobile frauds, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to its members to pay their dues only at the counters in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI members can also get their membership renewed through the PayPro link given at the official website lcci.com.pk of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and can also use Account Number 192401001291, United Bank Limited, LCCI Sam Branch.

