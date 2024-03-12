Court adjourns hearing

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife post-arrest bail petitions in six cases against Khan and one case against his wife Bushra Bibi till today (Tuesday) after it was informed that the failure to mark the attendance of both the accused marked via video link was due to problems in the internet.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, adjourned hearing on post-arrest bail pleas till today (Tuesday) after jail authorities submitted its report regarding not marking the attendance of both the accused through video link in cases registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

