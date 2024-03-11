AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Russia’s spy service accuses US of trying to meddle in presidential election

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 08:53pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin’s foreign intelligence service on Monday accused the United States of trying to meddle in Russia’s presidential election and said that Washington even had plans to launch a cyber attack on the online voting system.

Putin, who is almost certain to win the March 15-17 presidential election, has warned the West that any attempts by foreign powers to meddle in the ballot would be considered an act of aggression.

Russia’s SVR Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement it had information that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had set out to meddle in the election, state media reported.

“According to information received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, the administration of J. Biden is setting a task for American NGOs to achieve a decrease in turnout,” the SVR was cited as saying.

Vladimir Putin set for election coronation in vote with no opposition

“With the participation of leading American IT specialists, it is planned to carry out cyber attacks on the remote electronic voting system, which will make it impossible to count the votes of a significant proportion of Russian voters,” the SVR said.

The SVR, the main successor to the KGB’s First Directorate foreign spying service, did not set out any evidence for its assertions. There was no immediate reaction from Washington.

The West casts Putin as a dictator, a war criminal and a killer who has led Russia into an imperial-style land grab that has weakened Russia and forged Ukrainian statehood, while uniting the West and handing NATO a post-Cold War mission.

Putin casts the Ukraine war as an existential battle between a “sacred” Russian civilisation and an arrogant West which he says is in cultural, political and economic decline and which sought to humiliate Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Kremlin last week said that Russia will not meddle in the November U.S. presidential election, and dismissed American findings that Moscow orchestrated campaigns to sway both the 2016 and 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

Putin, Russia’s paramount leader since the last day of 1999, has dropped a series of ironic remarks about the U.S. election, saying that he finds Joe Biden preferable as the next U.S. president to Donald Trump.

