Mar 11, 2024
India tests missile capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2024 08:26pm
File Photo
File Photo

NEW DELHI: India has successfully test-fired a domestically developed ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.

Modi said he was “proud” the launch of “the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology”, in comments on social media platform X.

The MIRV technology enables the Agni-5 to carry several nuclear warheads at once, so they can split up and hit different targets.

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

Modi did not give further details of the launch, but India has previously test-fired multiple Agni-5 missiles, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said on X that India had “joined the select group of nations” capable of the missile technology.

Agni, meaning “fire” in Sanskrit, is the name given to a series of rockets India developed as part of a guided missile development project launched in 1983.

India has deepened defence cooperation with Western countries in recent years, including in the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia.

Narendra Modi India ballistic missiles

Yaqootmir Mar 11, 2024 08:38pm
India finally has an answer to Pakistans Ababeel multi warhead nuclear missle. War can be prevented.
thumb_up Recommended (0)

