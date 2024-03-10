AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Mar 10, 2024
World

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

Reuters Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 01:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India and a trade group of four European nations signed an economic agreement on Sunday aimed at increasing trade and investment, capping nearly 16 years of negotiations.

The deal is a binding agreement for the European Free Trade Association - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein - to invest $100 billion over 15 years in the fast-growing market of 1.4 billion people, said Piyush Goyal, India's union trade minister.

"It is a modern trade agreement, fair, equitable and win-win for all five countries," Goyal told a press conference.

The deal is the result of 21 rounds of negotiation, said the head of Swiss Economic Affairs, Guy Parmelin, calling India a market of immense opportunities for trade and investment.

Indian govt hikes inflation-adjusted allowances

India in the last two years has signed trade agreements with Australia and the United Arab Emirates, and officials say a deal with Britain is in the final stages, all part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving $1 trillion in annual exports by 2030.

The European group, formed in 1960 as a counterweight to the European Union, is the world's 10th-largest goods trader and the fifth-largest in services.

It has signed around 30 trade agreements with 40 countries and territories outside the EU.

