AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

History-chasing Man City relishing Premier League battle

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2024 05:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MANCHESTER: Rodri says Manchester City will embrace the challenge of having to be almost perfect in their remaining 10 matches to win a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title.

Sunday’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place but only a point behind Arsenal, who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool.

City’s next league game is against Arsenal at the end of the month, with challenging fixtures against Aston Villa and Tottenham looming.

Sunday’s draw was only the second time Pep Guardiola’s team have dropped points in the league since mid-December and Spain midfielder Rodri is confident they can put together another winning run.

“We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season,” he said.

How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to go

“We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

“It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”

Rodri said last season’s treble winners were not at their best against Liverpool despite taking the lead through John Stones and having the better of the first half.

Liverpool hit back strongly after the break and following Alex Mac Allister’s equalising penalty, it was the hosts who looked more likely to win.

“An incredible game. We started really well in terms of chances and dominance and I think it was quite good. The second half was their half,” said the City midfielder.

He added: “They are fighting for the Premier League like us and we got a point. It means a lot.

“We are there in the fight and this club is about the mentality of the team. Sometimes when we don’t play well, (it’s important) we don’t lose.

“Sometimes it is the opposite and we are the team who has to defend a little bit more. We didn’t create many chances and it is what it is, we have to adapt sometimes.

“We wanted three points, but in the final analysis it is fair.”

Premier League Liverpool Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

History-chasing Man City relishing Premier League battle

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

SSGC incurs massive loss of Rs9.3bn in 6MFY23

Newly-appointed federal minister Muhammad Aurangzeb resigns as HBL President & CEO

Ramazan 2024 moon sighted, first fast in Pakistan on Tuesday, March 12

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement subsidiary to construct $110mn hospital in Islamabad

25% sales tax: Pak Suzuki increases price of Swift GLX CVT in Pakistan by Rs304,000

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Bitcoin zooms to record near $72,000

Oil prices slips amid concerns over Middle East, China demand

SBP issues bank timings for Ramazan 2024

Read more stories