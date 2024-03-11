AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
24 injured after ‘technical problem’ on LATAM Sydney-Auckland flight, NZ Herald reports

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 01:40pm

Twenty-four people were injured after a “technical problem” caused strong movement on a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland, the New Zealand Herald reported on Monday.

“The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled. As a result of the incident, some passengers and cabin crew were affected.

They received immediate assistance and were evaluated or treated by medical staff at the airport as needed,“ a LATAM spokesperson told the newspaper.

Sri Lanka sweetens deal to sell national airline

The flight involved was LA800, the report said. It was flown by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, according to data from flight tracking service Flightaware.

Boeing and LATAM did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

