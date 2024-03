BENGALURU: Indian shares were muted at the open on Monday, tracking Asian peers ahead of key US inflation reading, while investors also awaited domestic inflation data, due on Tuesday.

Indian shares open lower as IT stocks weigh

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.02% to 22,488.50, while the BSE Sensex edged down 0.03% to 74,098.86, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.